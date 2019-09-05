Teen accused in deadly crash deemed incompetent to stand trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of taking a deadly joyride in a stolen SUV has been deemed not competent to stand trial.

Matthew Jaramillo was 14 years old when prosecutors say he stole the car, picked up a prostitute, and hit and killed Richard Sisneros. Thursday, Judge John Romero agreed with the testimony of a clinical psychologist.

Dr. Christine Johnson said that although Jaramillo has shown signs of improvement, he’s still not capable of participating in his own defense. “He was highly anxious, hyperactive, impulsive, [his] behavior was extremely inappropriate, had qualities of mood disorders,” the doctor said.

The victim’s family expressed frustration with the ruling, saying they believe Jaramillo is pretending to be incompetent to avoid prosecution. Jaramillo could still stand trial in the future, but only after treatment and a new evaluation showing he is competent.