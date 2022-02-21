ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teenagers accused of murder at a massage parlor will remain locked up until trial. Juan Carlos Hernandez is accused of trying to rob the Wonderful Massage on Menaul near San Mateo on January 24 with 18-year-old Jorge Rivera Ramirez.

A shootout occurred between the two teens and the owner Sihui Fang who was ultimately shot and killed. Monday the state asked a judge to hold Hernandez behind bars until trial arguing that while he has no prior criminal history, this case was violent in nature.

The prosecutor said the woman was dragged back inside the business by her hair, leaving clumps of hair in the hallway, and was shot 10 times.

The defense argued that due to his lack of criminal history and his young age, he should be released. Judge Stan Whitaker agreed with the state, granting the pre-trial detention motion.

The state also pointed out that Rivera-Ramirez admitted to police the pair had robbed other massage parlors previously. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, he remains in custody at the hospital.