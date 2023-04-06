ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last month, Malachi Crocket, 18, was accused of several crimes. He was charged alongside Marc Anthony Griego, 17, and Jesus Alvidrez-Luna, 17.

The teens are said to have been involved with stealing cars, threatening people, and firing guns at homes and cars.

According to a criminal complaint, the three teens were connected to three carjackings and two attempted carjackings.

Now, Crockett is facing federal charges. Those include carjacking and using a firearm during a crime of violence.