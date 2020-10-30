Team RWB Albuquerque holds coat, food drive held for veterans

WATCH: Full interview with Candace Baca, veteran's advocate for Team RWB Albuquerque chapter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Team RWB Albuquerque is an organization that works to ensure all veterans have the opportunity to reclaim a sense of belonging. The Albuquerque chapter delivers local, consistent and inclusive opportunities for veterans through physical and social activity.

Candace Baca, veteran’s advocate, talked about the organizations Halloween fun run and their coat and food drive. On Oct. 31, drop off gently-used coats, socks, new women’s undergarments and sanitary supplies at Academy Loop in Albuquerque. You can also donate food that will be used to create 15-20 Thanksgiving meals. The event is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Team RWB Albuquerque volunteers host regular fitness activities, social gatherings, and community service events, and facilitate building strong local connections with members and organizations within the community.

