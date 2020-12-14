Team Red, White & Blue improves the lives of veterans through physical, social activity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, more than 250,000 active duty service members transition out of the military. Many face a series of challenges when they return including isolation, lack of purpose, and other health issues.

Team Red, White & Blue offers assistance to the isolation and challenges they face. Albuquerque Chapter Captain Roleen Younis discusses the organization and how they provide help to service members during this transition.

Team Red, White & Blue is a nonprofit organization that has over 80 chapters across the United States that strive to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.

The chapters help to deliver local and inclusive opportunities for veterans and the community to connect by hosting regular fitness activities, social gatherings, and community service events. For more information on Team Red White and Blue, visit teamrb.org or visit Team RWB Albuquerque’s Facebook page.

