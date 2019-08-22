Teachers union negotiates more raises for some APS staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School teachers got a big boost in pay this year thanks to the legislature approving state-wide raises for educators. The Albuquerque Teachers Federation, however, called some of those raises “unfair and unequal” on its website earlier this month.

The Albuquerque Teachers Federation on Wednesday night presented a new agreement with the district to help get the most experienced teachers and other staff a little more money.

ATF President Ellen Bernstein said teachers who have been in the district less than 25 years got the biggest raises through the state legislature, between 10 and 14 percent.

Meanwhile, she said approximately 1,200 of the most experienced teachers in APS, and about 800 additional employees like counselors, social workers, nurses, Special Ed therapists and audiologists; got a 6-percent boost.

“Everybody is grateful that there was money for raises,” Bernstein explained. “It’s been a long time and everybody’s happy. It’s the most experienced people that feel disrespected because they were allocated less money than the less experienced people.”

The APS Board of Education on Wednesday approved the amended version of the negotiated agreement, meaning counselors and social workers will get the same minimum salaries as teachers, and teachers with more than 25 years experience will get a boost from the initial 6% raise to a 7% raise.

The new agreement also includes changes the union hopes will improve working conditions within APS, including supplying nurses with locking cabinets for medicine.