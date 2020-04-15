Taylor Ranch neighborhood worry planned transitional home would ruin property values, bring crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are worried over plans to build a transitional home for the homeless next to their homes in the Taylor Ranch Neighborhood. Tuesday night, the executive director is trying to ease their fears by explaining their unique, successful program and the nonprofit, Saranam, wants to build those apartments at the corner of Montano and Taylor Ranch Road on Albuquerque’s westside.

It’s in the process of buying land from the church next door. Executive Director Tracy Weaver says these plans have been in the works for three years but only recently caught the attention of nearby neighbors after a city sign went up announcing an amendment to site plans to replat the land.

Many westsiders online said they didn’t approve and it would ruin property values and bring in drugs and crime. “We bring families in one time a year for two years each, there will not be a transient population coming and going,” said Weaver. the rules are strict to get in. Weaver says parents go through parenting classes and have to work on their education. she says they’re CNM and UNM students, all to help them out of poverty and homelessness.

Weaver says their success rate is 80%. Weaver says they want to be good neighbors and answer any questions. Click here, for more information.

