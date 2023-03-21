ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Property owners in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are running out of time to meet the county’s payment deadline. The county is now reminding property owners that the second half of their 2022 property tax payment is due on April 10, 2023.

Any payment that’s received after May 10 will be subject to penalties and interest, according to the county. Tax payments can be made in a variety of ways, including online, in person, through the mail or via drop box.

Bernalillo County uses a third-party website to collect property tax payments, which collects merchant service fees. To visit that website, go to paydici.com/bernalillo-county-nm/search/landing.

In person, the county accepts payments at the newer headquarters building in downtown Albuquerque at 4th and Silver. That’s the only place people can make cash payments toward their tax bill, as the treasurer will not accept cash in the mail. The Treasurer’s office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Payments can also be securely dropped at several different locations. Look out for the marked, light blue boxes with the county seal (which are emptied daily.) Here’s a full list:

Civic Plaza – Fifth Street and Marquette NW (SE corner)

Paradise Hills Community Center – 5901 Paradise Blvd NW

Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center – 9800 4th St NW

Westside Community Center – 1250 Isleta Blvd SW

Village of Tijeras Office – 12 Camino Municipal in Tijeras

All Rio Grande Credit Union branches

Payment can be made by personal check, cashier’s check, money order, or credit or debit card, according to the county. Those writing checks are ask to include their tax coupon and write the parcel number on the check.

Need help? The county encourages people to call the Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office at (505) 468-7031; or email Treasurers@bernco.gov. You can also visit the Treasurer’s website at Bernco.gov/treasurer for more information.