Tax Help New Mexico offering tax assistance, expanding locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you or someone you know needs tax help with taxes, Tax Help New Mexico can help. They offer free tax-filing services for people whose household income is $57,000 or less, or those who are 65 years and older.

Director of Tax Help New Mexico Jeffrey Ledbetter spoke about how filing taxes can help many take advantage of CARES Act funds. They now have monthly events at various locations to make their services more accessible, including a location in the South Valley and Raton in addition to their United Way location in Albuquerque.

Ledbetter said they want to assist New Mexicans in obtaining any tax break or government funds available to them. More information can be found one their website at taxhelpnm.org.