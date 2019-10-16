Taskforce identifies multiple school crosswalks in need of improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has identified a number of school crosswalks in need of improvements.

A task force was created last year after 12-year-old Justine Almunia was hit and killed using a crosswalk outside Cleveland Middle School. Over the last year, the city looked at crossings at more than 350 schools.

Six were classified as “prioritized for funding.” Those include Desert Ridge, Lyndon B. Johnson, McKinely, Hoover, Jackson and Jimmy Carter middle schools.

The city plans to seek funding from the legislature for better signals at those crossings. They are also working with APS to see if more crossing guards can be trained.

A copy of the report can be viewed here.