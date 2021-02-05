Target in Uptown Albuquerque to reopen Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Target in Uptown will reopen on Friday morning. The store on Louisiana and Indian School had been closed for nearly a month after an arson fire.

Police say a group of people walked into the store on January 9 and set multiple fires costing thousands of dollars in damages. There has been no word from police on any arrests from the incident.

Target says guests can expect to see some construction as they continue to work on repairs. The store will open on Friday, February 5 at 8 a.m.

