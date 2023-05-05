ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Highlighting the five eras of New Mexican history via music and dance. That’s exactly what you’ll get when attending the Tarde de Oro 2023 at the Kimo Theatre.

This production showcases Albuquerque’s rich cultural diversity and uniqueness using music and dance the two universal “languages”.

Tarde de Oro is a free musical production at the Kimo Theatre on Thursday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m. General Seating is offered with theatre doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Parking is available in the parking structure immediately behind the theatre facing Copper. This instruction involves musical selection, costume design, choreography, technique, and performance presentation. The dancers perform for events, large/small, public/private throughout Albuquerque and the surrounding areas. For more information visit franceslujan.com.