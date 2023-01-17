ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Taos Pueblo artists will soon have their work on display at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Clay Line of the Red Willow People showcases the pottery of Angie Yazzie, the paintings of newcomer Brian Taaffe, and the photography of Deborah Luja.

The event is happening this weekend. Admission is free.