Take tour of historic KiMo Theatre during Friday’s ABQ Artwalk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week is your chance to get an up-close look at one of Albuquerque’s well-known downtown landmarks. The city of Albuquerque is hosting tours at the historic KiMo Theatre on March 6, which is during ABQ Artwalk event.

Visitors can learn about how the theatre came to be built, as well as its challenges and rebirths over the years. The tour will also stop by the shrine of “Bobby” who is rumored to be the KiMo’s resident ghost.

There will also be local food and live entertainment in the lobby. The festivities run Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tours are also ever 20 minutes.