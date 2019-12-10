Take the Rail Runner to visit Santa’s Village at the Santa Fe Railyard

The Rio Metro Regional Transit District is inviting the public to their upcoming 7th Annual Santa’s Village event at the Santa Fe Railyard. Communications Manager Augusta Meyers discusses the event and how you can be a part of the fun.

Santa’s Village is a free family-friendly event that will include games, crafts, mini-train rides, and pictures with Santa. Rio Metro has partnered with the New Mexico Autism Society to create a sensory inclusive zone that will feature comfortable seating as well as sensory-friendly activities.

Hot food and beverages will also be available for purchase from local vendors and food trucks.

During this time there will also be extra north and southbound New Mexico Rail Runner Express trains in order to accommodate guests. Two northbound trains will take guests to Santa’s Village.

The train can be boarded at any station from Belen to Santa Fe in order to reach the event. Rio Metro encourages riders to be at the station platform 10 to 15 minutes ahead of scheduled departure time.

Three southbound trains will be available to take visitors back from the event. Visit the Rio Metro website for a full train schedule for Santa’s Village.

Guests who donate an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots will receive a free train ticket. Santa’s Village takes place at the Santa Fe Railyard on Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.