Take part in the teen takeover at Explora

Next Friday, teens are invited to a free event just for them at Explora! which will include activities and exhibit exploration. STEM learning coordinator Kevin Dilley and visitor services facilitator Kristen Kinney break down the upcoming event in the studio.

During the event teens will be able to sew, weave, knit and knot as part of the String Theories theme in Explora’s new makerspace, Studio Inventivo. Explora! and City of Albuquerque staff will be on hand to help out with the fun.

Scientists and engineers will have engaging demonstrations in addition to information on STEM career paths, internships, job opportunities. Attendees will also get the chance to enter a raffle to win a Chromebook or other great prizes.

Sponsored by Facebook’s Los Lunas Data Center, the event is free of charge and snacks will be provided. No advance registration is necessary.

Teens ages 13 to 19 only need to bring a photo ID. Teen Night at Explora! takes place on Friday, November 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. located at 1701 Mountain Rd NW.