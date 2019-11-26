Closings & Delays
Take part in ‘Science is Everywhere’ Winter Camps at National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Winter break is right around the corner but that doesn’t mean kids have to stop learning. At the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, they offer “Science is Everywhere” winter camps for pre-K students through the seventh grade.

Museum educator David Gibson offers additional insight into the camps and what students can expect.

Children can experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions on December 23, 26, 27, 30 and January 2, and 3. Full days camps are available for grades 1 through 3 and 4 through 7 are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m

Half-day camps for Pre-K and Kindergarteners are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Full-day camps are $70 per child per day while half-day camps are $25 per child per day.

Camps topics include Electrifying, Cardboard Carpentry, Rocket Science, Prankenstein, Delving into Dissection, and Robots are Everywhere.

To register for winter camps, visit the museum’s website.

