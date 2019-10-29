Take part in movie night, winter camps at National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From outdoor movie night to one-day science camps, there are a couple of fun events offered by the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Director of PR and marketing Jennifer Hayden and museum educator David Gibson discuss upcoming events at the museum.

On Friday, November 1 you can enjoy the 1964 film “Godzilla vs. Mothra: The Battle for Earth” in an outdoor screening at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Doors open at 5 p.m. where you can eat at local food trucks, enjoy local brews from Bosque Brewing Co., watch Japanese Taiko drumming and learn about the history of Godzilla from a UNM film and digital arts lecturer.

The movie will begin at dark in the nine-acre outdoor exhibit area. Museum admission will apply.

The museum will also be hosting its Science is Everywhere winter day camp for children in pre-K through seventh grade. Kids will be able to experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions on December 23, 26, 27, 30, and January 2, and 3.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss