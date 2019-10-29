Take part in movie night, winter camps at National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

From outdoor movie night to one-day science camps, there are a couple of fun events offered by the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Director of PR and marketing Jennifer Hayden and museum educator David Gibson discuss upcoming events at the museum.

On Friday, November 1 you can enjoy the 1964 film “Godzilla vs. Mothra: The Battle for Earth” in an outdoor screening at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Doors open at 5 p.m. where you can eat at local food trucks, enjoy local brews from Bosque Brewing Co., watch Japanese Taiko drumming and learn about the history of Godzilla from a UNM film and digital arts lecturer.

The movie will begin at dark in the nine-acre outdoor exhibit area. Museum admission will apply.

The museum will also be hosting its Science is Everywhere winter day camp for children in pre-K through seventh grade. Kids will be able to experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions on December 23, 26, 27, 30, and January 2, and 3.