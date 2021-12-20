Take part in FACE the Hunger Challenge to help feed local children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hunger has been an ongoing struggle in New Mexico and the pandemic has worsened the situation. Currently, one in three children in the state is going hungry.

In response, Sandia Area Federal Credit Union is teaming up with Storehouse New Mexico on the Feeding Area Children Everyday (FACE) the Hunger Holiday Challenge. The goal of the challenge is to raise funds as well as awareness of the ongoing need to fight hunger within the community this holiday season.

The public is invited to get involved in the challenge by giving donations to feed local children and families. Donations are being matched by Sandia Area, doubling the impact of these gifts. This would mean that a $100 donation would become a gift of $200 to the Storehouse.

Donors who set up recurring gifts to feed local families will also be given a reusable grocery tote. The campaign runs through the end of the month, December 31.

One of New Mexico’s largest food pantries, Storehouse NM feeds on average 45,000 people a year. The food pantry is located in downtown Albuquerque and provides a variety of healthy groceries for free to people who come to the location. The Storehouse NM operates with 97% of its budget going directly to feeding those in need and the food pantry supports everyone from infants to seniors who are in need of food. One dollar given to the pantry will provide five meals.

To make a donation to the FACE the Hunger Holiday Challenge, visit storehousenm.org.