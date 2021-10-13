Take part in engaging virtual author presentations during JCC Fall Book Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit fitness and community center, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque offers a variety of recreational, cultural, and educations programs. One of those events, their annual Book Fest & Author Series, features eight engaging authors promoting contemporary literature.
JCC Chief Programs Officer Phyllis Wolf discusses Book Fest and what the community can expect from the event. The Book Fest will take place Sunday, October 17 through Sunday, November 14, and will feature the following authors:
- Joshua Greene
- David Grossman
- Annabelle Gurwitch
- Jean Hanff Korelitz
- Rachael Cerrotti
- Meriel Schindler
- Yaniv Iczkovits
- Judy Batalion
All author events will be presented virtually and can be attended from your home or at the JCC. By attending the event at the JCC you will have the opportunity to purchase signed books from the authors. For more information about the Fall Book Fest & Author Series and tickets to the events, visit abqjewishbookfest.com.