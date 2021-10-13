Take part in engaging virtual author presentations during JCC Fall Book Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit fitness and community center, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque offers a variety of recreational, cultural, and educations programs. One of those events, their annual Book Fest & Author Series, features eight engaging authors promoting contemporary literature.

JCC Chief Programs Officer Phyllis Wolf discusses Book Fest and what the community can expect from the event. The Book Fest will take place Sunday, October 17 through Sunday, November 14, and will feature the following authors:

Joshua Greene

David Grossman

Annabelle Gurwitch

Jean Hanff Korelitz

Rachael Cerrotti

Meriel Schindler

Yaniv Iczkovits

Judy Batalion

All author events will be presented virtually and can be attended from your home or at the JCC. By attending the event at the JCC you will have the opportunity to purchase signed books from the authors. For more information about the Fall Book Fest & Author Series and tickets to the events, visit abqjewishbookfest.com.