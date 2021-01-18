Take part in community events, attend free education webinars during 30 Days of Nonviolence movement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is starting the first day of 30 Days of Nonviolence which commemorates the principles and philosophies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For 30 days, community members and allies will commit to practicing nonviolence as a lifestyle by applying the teachings of Dr. King to realistic scenarios.

Equity consultant Devont’e Watson discusses the movement and why it’s so important at this time. The Albuquerque community is invited to participate in a series of community events that will include a neighborhood clean up and a community art mural.

Educational webinars will also be provided that will focus on Dr. King’s philosophies and teachings. The virtual kick-off event will start at 6 p.m. on January 18, 2021, and will be live-streamed at cabqnv.com and on GOV TV on Comcast Channel 16.

The event will last until February 17, 2021. For more information on the CABQ 30 Days of Nonviolence, visit cabqnv.com where you can take the pledge for nonviolence, attend free webinars, and volunteer in a service project.