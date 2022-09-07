ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business has partnered with Make-a-Wish New Mexico. Sukhamni Designs has started its ’40 Days of Gratitude Campaign’ to help grant life-changing wishes for children throughout New Mexico.

Sukhamni Designs will be donating 11% of all purchases to the organization. Owner Gurumukh Singh Khalsa wanted to take part in the campaign to help out the community. The donation period will last for 40 days. As they reach higher sales the percentage they will donate will grow. Those looking for Sukhamni Designs can find them at three different locations. If individuals are looking to get involved with Make-a-Wish New Mexico, visit https://wish.org/nm.