Take control of your space with help from More than Organized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With most residents staying home as much as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak it is the perfect opportunity to clean out your home. KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with More than Organized certified professional organizer Miriam Ortiz y Pino who has some tips on how you should get started.

Miriam explains that there is a lot of uncertainty right now and that makes people uncomfortable. However, one of the things you can control is how organized you are.

Now is a great time to begin evaluating your belongings. Miriam says that you can start by going through your spring cleaning supplies as many people now have an abundance of cleaning products and spray bottles.

By cleaning out supplies and then using them to start your spring cleaning you are able to create space and get organized at the same time. Miriam recommends putting like items together.

For example, the vacuum goes with vacuum parts and accessories and the broom and the dust pan should be in the same space. Then organize things by type so floor cleaning products go with floor cleaners etc.

Often there are duplicate products that can be consolidated. You can also use this time to eliminate products that don’t work or items that are never going to get used.

For more spring cleaning tips, visit More than Organized’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

