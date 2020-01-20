Take control of clutter with tips from More than Organized

We all have little things that make our outfit pop, however, oftentimes these accessories don’t have a designated spot when they’re not being used. Certified professional organizer, Miriam Ortiz y Pino of More than Organized provides tips and tricks on how to create storage options for accessories.

Miriam explains that figuring out ways to make these items easy to access when and where they will be useful is key to keeping your space clutter-free.

“What you want to think about first is, do you even need to have access to that thing or is it something that came with something you bought and you don’t actually need it,” said Miriam.

An example of a necessary item is batteries as they are frequently used. Miriam suggests containers that fit into drawers and allow the batteries to stand up, making them easy to find and neatly stored.

Other small bins can hold larger items such as computer cords and headphones and can also be placed in drawers. These can prevent you from fumbling around for items when they are categorized in their own separate space.

Scarves are a common accessory during this time of year and scarf holders can keep them tidy in your closet. However, if you use them daily, it might be easier for you to place them along with hats and gloves in a small felt box or holder near the door on an entry table or in the coat closet.

Belt hangars take up minimal space and can easily be placed in your closet. The same item could also hold small purses and even jewelry.

