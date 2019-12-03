Take advantage of free admission at Explora during Old Town Holiday Stroll

There will be plenty of joy this weekend at the Old Town Holiday Shop and Stroll in addition to some fun educational activities at Explora. Explora’s STEM Learning Coordinator Kevin Dilley and Visitor Services Facilitator Kristen Kinney provide the details to these upcoming events and sneak peeks of the activities that will be available.

On Friday, December 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be free admission at Explora during the Old Town Holiday Stroll. Bring the entire family to participate in fun activities and store discounts.

Visitors will get the opportunity to take a photo on Explora’s high wire bike with holiday props as well as participate in holiday-themed make-and-take activities for both children and adults.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., teens can meet local electrical engineer Liam Claus of Sandia National Laboratories and learn all about his career as part of Explora’s Free Teen Science Cafe. Liam has been leading a team of engineers to build the world’s fasted movie camera.

Teens will learn about the science of high-speed movie cameras, direct our own slow-motion movie and enjoy some snacks at this free event.

Explora is located at 1701 Mountain Road NW in Albuquerque.