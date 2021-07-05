Take advantage of Fourth of July leftovers to create tacos, nachos, and Panzanella salad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many New Mexicans spent the Fourth of July celebrating with family and enjoying a backyard barbecue. After most events, there is a lot of leftovers to go around.

Chef Andrew Bustos of Precision Catering provides tips on how to utilize those Fourth of July leftovers to make sure food doesn’t go to waste. Using leftovers, Chef Bustos revamps his ribs to create tacos. He then suggests using your Fourth of July staple hamburger patties as an easy solution to create next-day nachos.

For a healthier take, Chef Bustos creates a light Panzanella salad that uses leftover bread, buns, and veggies. A classic Italian salad, Panzanella typically uses stale bread that is soaked or grilled. However, Chef Bustos uses his leftover breakfast raisin bread to give a crunch to the salad that he created with all of the leftover holiday fruit.

For more information and help with your catering needs, visit the Precision Catering by Andrew Bustos Facebook page.