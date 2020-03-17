Take a virtual tour of Albuquerque

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can now take a tour of Albuquerque all from the comfort of your own couch.

‘Visit Albuquerque’ is offering a virtual tour where you can explore sights and sounds in a full 360 video. Starting from the top of the Sandia Mountains to the banks of the Rio Grande.

You can even cruise down Route 66 in a classic low rider to experience different forms of art.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞