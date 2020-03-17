Take a virtual tour of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can now take a tour of Albuquerque all from the comfort of your own couch.

‘Visit Albuquerque’ is offering a virtual tour where you can explore sights and sounds in a full 360 video. Starting from the top of the Sandia Mountains to the banks of the Rio Grande.

You can even cruise down Route 66 in a classic low rider to experience different forms of art.

