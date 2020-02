ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Uber is offering to get you and your significant other home this Valentine’s Day at a discounted rate. Bernalillo County and the New Mexico Department of Transportation has partnered with Uber, saving you the first $10 off your trip to keep you from drinking and driving.

Just use the code “LOVE2020” when you book the service. Rides will be available until 3 a.m. on Saturday anywhere in Albuquerque.