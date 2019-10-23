‘Take a Ride on Us’ returns for Halloween offering up to 1,000 Uber rides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation wants Albuquerque residents to be safe during Halloween celebrations and is helping out commuters by offering Uber credits.

In partnership with Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio stations, and ride-sharing service Uber, the ‘Take a Ride on Us’ campaign returns allowing residents to get a single Uber credit of up to $10. The credits will be available to those in the Bernalillo County metro area beginning on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 12 p.m. through Friday, November 1, 2019, at 3 a.m.

Through the program, 1,000 rides will be available under the Uber smartphone app using the code ABQTREAT19. The code will be available to download beginning on Wednesday, October 23 at 6 a.m.

Tips are not included with the code and refunds are nor provided for trips under $10.