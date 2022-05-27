ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Take a Ride on Us” campaign is offering discounted Uber rides this Memorial Day weekend. Beginning Friday, May 27, at noon through Tuesday, May 31 at 3 a.m. the campaign is offering 1,000 rides.

Participants can redeem the Uber code MEMORIAL22 to get the discount. Each code is good for two riders per person, $10 per ride. The credit can only be used for rides and not Uber Eats.

According to a news release, Bernalillo County has contributed $60,000 to this annual effort. It also states that the program has provided a safe ride option to more than 27,000 riders in Albuquerque since 2017.