ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and its partners are again offering an Uber code for people to get safe rides home for July 4 celebrations. People will be able to use the code FREEDOM23 starting June 30 at 10 a.m. through July 5 at 2 a.m.

The Take a Ride on Us program is offering 2,000 discounted rides with the code. It’s good for 2 rides per person, $10 off per ride. It does not cover a tip and cannot be used for Uber Eats.