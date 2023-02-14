ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County‘s “Take a Ride on Us” program is providing the Albuquerque community with a safe ride option this Valentine’s Day. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2 a.m. community members can use the code LOVE23 on Uber to get a discount voucher. Each code gives $10 off an Uber ride and is good for two rides per person.

The campaign is being put on by Bernalillo County DWI Prevention, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, and Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers for the ENDWI campaign. The discount code is intended to persuade community members to avoid driving under the influence amidst Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Bernalillo County has contributed $80,000 to this annual effort with funds coming from liquor excise taxes – taxes that consumers pay when purchasing alcohol. The Take a Ride on Us campaign has seen huge success through this partnership and has provided a safe ride option to over 30,000 Albuquerque riders since 2017.