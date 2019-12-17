Take a break from holiday stress during Boofy’s Annual Festivus Fiesta

Put an ugly Christmas sweater on yourself and your pet and take part in Boofy’s Annual Festivus Fiesta. This event will help you get through the final stretch of the holiday season with some cathartic airing of grievances along and feats of strength all while celebrating around the Festivus pole in a pet-friendly environment.

Boofy’s co-owners Lisa McKitrick and Jeff Smith provide all of the event details and how you and your pet can enjoy the season with Boofy’s.

Take part in Boofy’s Best for Pets Festivus Fiesta on Monday, December 23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for treats, snacks, and beverages that will help to fuel any last-minute shopping you may have. Stop by to take a pet-friendly break from the holiday madness.

You can also make a donation to Albuquerque Animal Welfare’s “Operation Silent Night” where you can drop off comfort items such as cat and dog collars, harnesses, brushes, and enrichment toys for the pets who will spend the holidays in the shelter. Boofy’s will also be accepting monetary donations for the city’s Dog House Drive.

Boofy’s Best for Pets is located at 8201 Golf Course Rd NW #C-2, in Albuquerque.