Tag Your Tots at the New Mexico State Fair helps parents find their children if they get separated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair along with New Mexico State Police are reminding parents to keep an eye on their children. With the large numbers of people expected over the duration of the state fair, losing a child in the crowd can happen in the blink of an eye.

In the case that does happen, “Tag Your Tots” is available to help parents locate their children quickly. First, a parent’s and child’s information is collected by State Police. Then the child receives a wristband with a unique ID number making it easier for them to be reunited with their parents.

State Police also said a picture of the child from that day is helpful. “We’re also talking to them about safety and staying near mom and dad and reminding parents, hey, take a picture of your child. In case they do get separated, we know what they’re wearing today at the state fair,” said Captain Mark Soriano of New Mexico State Police.

The “Tag Your Tots” program is free and is available throughout the State Fair which goes through September 17.