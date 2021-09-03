Tag Your Tots helping kids stay safe during the State Fair, Balloon Fiesta

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Putting safety first. The New Mexico State Fair is once again working closely with New Mexico State Police to ensure that the fair is the safest place for families this fall. Tag Your Tots will be making sure kids stay safe during this year’s state fair.

The program, in its 16th year, is a service where the parent’s and child’s information is collected by state police and a child receives a wristband with a unique identification number, making it easy to reunite lost children at the fair. Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh with state police says the fair will have two locations for Tag Your Tots – a mobile command post off of main street near the midway, and a Tag Your Tots booth on the south side of the entrance.

Over 51 officers have bee assigned to the state fair this year. “We want to make sure that everyone is there to enjoy their time there. Have fun, it’s a family-friendly event,” Deputy Chief Huynh said. More information on Tag Your Tots is available on the New Mexico State Fair website.