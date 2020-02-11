Taco Cabana worker accused of pointing gun at drive-thru customers

Closings & Delays
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local fast food worker landed behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at two drive-thru customers. It happened on Friday while Eagle Boy Martinez-Schildt was working at the Taco Cabana at San Mateo and I-25.

Albuquerque Police says one of the two women captured Martinez-Schildt in a Snapchat video pointing a gun at them, though it is not clear why.

It turns out, the 19-year-old had four warrants out for his arrest for charges including domestic violence and battery on an officer.

