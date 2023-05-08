ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With high water levels and increasing flows in the Rio Grande, city and state leaders are now widely warning water users about the river. Officials are slated to hold a news conference on the topic Monday afternoon.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 12:15 p.m.

According to a news release, city and state officials are expected to in part discuss water safety and education as “river flow rates rise in the Duke City.” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is expected to attended the news conference alongside representatives of Albuquerque Police, Fire Rescue and the Parks and Recreation Department. A New Mexico State Parks rep is also expected to join the conversation.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.