ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Swiss company making blimp-like airships in New Mexico is now one step closer to expanding operations into Albuquerque. Their latest green-light is for a lot next to the Albuquerque International Sunport.

It might not look like much right now, but there are big plans for this city-owned lot: “This is hopefully the future home of a manufacturing facility for the company known as ‘Sceye,'” says Manny Manriquez, innovation and commercial development manager for the Sunport.

The company builds high-altitude platforms, or ‘HAPS,’ aimed at capturing imagery from the Earth’s stratosphere, beaming high-speed internet to rural areas, and tracking greenhouse gas emissions. Sceye already has a research and development facility in Moriarty.

If the facility is put in place at the Albuquerque site: “They would be building the high altitude platform systems here on this site. This would be their core manufacturing facility of those HAPS systems,” Manriquez says.

The city’s Environmental Planning Commission has given the site plan here the green light, but there’s still a long way to go. The next steps include negotiating a lease for the eight-acre site, design plan review, and utility work.

“The nice thing about this particular site adjacent to the ACE [Aviation Center of Excellence] is that we do already have the utilities that have been laid down. The infrastructure is here, and to bring it to the demise line of their property and to their structures is the next step but we’re well on our way,” Manriquez says. This is, in part, thanks to the failed ‘Orion Center’ satellite manufacturing plant which died after lawsuits over company debts surfaced.

“Although Orion did fail, and we all learned a lot of lessons from that, we are actually in a better place today to accommodate Universal Hydrogen and to accommodate Sceye because of all the work we did in the lead-up to that other project,” Manriquez says.

The planned 94,000 square foot warehouse could mean a lot for the Sunport, and the local economy. “It means that the airport can further define itself as a nexus for next generation technological development that is going to be good for future generations,” Manriquez says.

Sceye also has a hanger for its aircraft in Roswell. If all goes to plan, Sunport officials believe Sceye could be breaking ground at the site within the next year.