Swing Fore the House golf tournament aims to help New Mexico youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hit the course for a worthy cause. The 16th Annual Swing Fore the House is Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico’s golf tournament is taking place this year. Jessica Wright, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico talked about the tournament and what people can expect.

The tournament will be held at Tanoan Country Club in northeast Albuquerque on August 2. This year’s tournament is a four-person scramble and includes various contests, raffles, and giveaways.

The tournament includes a 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 18­ hole flights. Prior to the 1:30 pm flight, a Tanoan off loader will drop the bucket of numbered balls onto the designated target on the driving range. If the number of the golf ball that goes into the hole (or is the closest to the hole if none go in), matches your number you win 50% of the monies raised through the Golf Ball Drop fundraiser. If we sell out of all 200 golf balls, then you win $5,000.

To register, visit https://www.rmhc-nm.org/events/swing-fore-the-house/ or call (505) 515-3037.