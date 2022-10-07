ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a sweet way to spend Saturdays with your family. A new event where you can sink your teeth into the history and science behind chocolate.

“Sweet Saturdays is all about trying to enhance the chocolate experience,” says the Executive Director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science Dr. Anthony Fiorillo.

The museum opened its doors to the “Chocolate: The Exhibition” this summer. The traveling exhibit teaches visitors about the history and impact of cacao throughout the world.

Now the museum is expanding the exhibit, offering “Sweet Saturdays” starting October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The museum will host local chocolatiers demonstrating how chocolate is made and giving visitors free samples. People say they’re looking forward to seeing the step-by-step process.

“I wanna see how it’s made from the bean, the cacao bean, it’s just fascinating that all this good, goodness comes from a bean,” says visitor, Kathy Flynn.

“Honestly, I would like to know what the ingredients are, like what is in it,” said visitor Ezra.

Others say they’re just excited to enjoy their favorite treat. Families who come to Sweet Saturday will also get to see “holographic chocolate,” which is chocolate put on an edible film that has microscopic grooves that diffract light.

Dr. Fiorillo says they hope “Sweet Saturdays” will give visitors a new appreciation of chocolate. “I like the historical aspect of this exhibit because it enhances the, in some level my appreciation of something I like to eat,” he says.

The Annual Adult Halloween party at the museum will be returning for the first time after the Pandemic on October 28, this year’s theme is “Death by Chocolate”.