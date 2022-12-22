ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s hard to believe, but we are just days away from Christmas. One part of the holidays many people have made an annual tradition is decorating sugar cookies. This morning we were joined in the kitchen by the owner of Sweet Pea Bakery LLC, Kathleen Sacoman for a quick demonstration on how to make decorating cookies fun.

Sacoman demonstrated how to decorate sugar cookies using royal icing. And provided easy tips to make them look fancier with less effort and other things. This is something parents can do with children even if it does not come out the way you expected, you can eat all the evidence and still have a fun time.

Sacoman also offers cookie decorating classes, and you can find more information on her website sweetpeabakeryabq.square.site or Instagram. She is now giving two free tickets to take one of her classes.