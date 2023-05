ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department activated its SWAT and Crisis Negotiating teams Thursday morning after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a residents.

APD says officers were sent to the area of Harper Pl and Barnhart St. around 1 a.m. for a call for service. Police say when they attempted to apprehend an individual, they barricaded themselves and APD’s tactical unit was activated. No other details are available.