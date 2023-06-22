ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is activating its SWAT and Crisis Negotiating teams due to a suspect who has barricaded themselves. APD says officers originally responded Wednesday night to the area of 3704 Ladera Dr. to reports of a shooting. Police say one person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police say they identified a suspect, who is in the area of 9180 Coors Blvd. APD says the suspect is refusing to comply with them and barricaded themselves. APD’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiating are now taking over apprehension efforts. This is a developing story, no other information is available at this time.