ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Barelas neighborhood was the site of a SWAT situation Wednesday evening. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released the information in the 7 p.m. hour.

Details are limited, but APD said it happened on the 700 block of Pacific near 8th Street and involved a person with an outstanding warrant who would not leave a home.

KRQE got a video of a man being led away in handcuffs though police have not said who he was or how he was connected.