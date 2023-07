ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiating teams responded to a home near Menaul and Tramway Wednesday morning. Police say the teams were called to assist in serving an arrest warrant.

No other details on the incident are available. KRQE News 13 cameras captured a man coming out of the home with his arms up and officers appeared to take him into custody.