ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT team took one person into custody Friday morning. APD says Thursday around 9 p.m. officers responded to the area of 9th St. and Iron Ave. for a disturbance between neighbors, when one of the people barricaded themselves inside a house.

SWAT was called to assist in taking the person into custody. Around 2 a.m. Friday, APD reported the individual was taken into custody. No other details on the incident are available.