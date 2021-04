ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After backing off during the pandemic, the City of Albuquerque said it's going to start going after owners of rundown abandoned homes again. City Council introduced five nuisance properties during their meeting on Monday.

Brennon Williams, the Director of the Planning Department with the city said there was a slow-down this past year when it comes to these types of properties. But they're getting back on track. "Life seems to be getting a little bit back to normal and the shift goes back to where it was pre-pandemic and we will continue to work on these problem properties because of the issues they create within the community, it's something that has to be done," Williams said.