ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT standoff at the home of former state representative and Albuquerque Public Schools administrator Sheryl Williams Stapleton. KRQE crews at the scene in a neighborhood near Carlisle and Gibson say police are negotiating with a man by the name of David, asking him to come out and saying they need to arrest him.

Williams Stapleton does have a son named David, who has had a history of arrests for breaking and entering, indecent exposure, battery and drugs. A warrant was issued Friday, March 25 after his GPS tracker stopped sending a signal. This is in connection with an assault case from January in which David allegedly pointed a gun at a man and several drivers near San Mateo and Katheryn, just a few blocks from his mom’s house.

Williams Stapleton is the former state lawmaker and APS administrator charged with money laundering and racketeering for allegedly swindling millions of dollars from APS meant for educational software. Investigators were at the same house last year carrying out a search warrant, collecting evidence in that case. She is still awaiting trial for the case.

This is an ongoing situation. KRQE will have updates on the latest developments.