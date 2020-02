ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque BioPark is bringing the sport of scuba to the desert.

Aquarium divers put on a show and performed a special dive in the shark tank for Scuba Day. Guests could learn about scuba classes and trips, and where to locally buy equipment and supplies. Saturday's special event even got people to sign up for the local Desert Divers Dive Club.