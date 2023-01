ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office closed down an area in the South Valley earlier Monday. According to BCSO’s Twitter page, the 600 block of Nowicki Lane was closed due to a heavy police presence.

News 13 crews were able to get shots of a SWAT team set up at that location. BCSO tweeted at 4:10 p.m. that it was an armed subject call and a single shot was fired from inside the home by someone suffering from a mental health crisis. No one was injured or killed.